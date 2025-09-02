Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.