Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,222,000 after purchasing an additional 351,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,703,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 316,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.