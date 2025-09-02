Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,067,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,784,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,882,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 18,682.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE ESE opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

