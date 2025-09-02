Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aegon NV $AEG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Aegon NV has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Aegon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.