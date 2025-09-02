Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $385.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

