Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $257,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,571,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,874,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6%

HDV opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.