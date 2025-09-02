Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 98,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.2724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.8%.

