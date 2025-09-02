Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 35,075 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

