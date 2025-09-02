Calton & Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,533 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,272,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 209,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.0%

EWZ opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

