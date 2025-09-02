Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 156,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 298,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SO opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.