Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.