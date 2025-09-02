Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $145,846,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3%

UPS stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

