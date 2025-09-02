Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $156,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

