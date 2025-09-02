Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Holdings Raised by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 221,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,324. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,332,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,894 shares of company stock worth $3,434,690. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

