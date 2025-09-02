Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 776 Humana Inc. $HUM

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

