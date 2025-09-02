Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 130.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $810,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,120,615,000 after buying an additional 3,047,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,082,895,000 after buying an additional 2,862,718 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,292,000 after buying an additional 2,397,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.92.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $107,116,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

