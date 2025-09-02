Quarry LP Grows Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 341,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 147,679 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

