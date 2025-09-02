Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in SEI Select International Equity ETF $SEIE

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SEI Select International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SEI Select International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.3654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SEI Select International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

