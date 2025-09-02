Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,194,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,711,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,208.90. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,733,908.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,412 shares of company stock worth $1,247,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $274.28 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $436.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

