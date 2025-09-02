Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

