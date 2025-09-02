Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,400.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,495.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,419.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $96,378,273. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

