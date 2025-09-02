Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 6,382 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

