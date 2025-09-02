Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,758,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 144,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.