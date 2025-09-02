Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,105,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 797,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,499,000 after purchasing an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 259.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 651,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

