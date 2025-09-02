The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 236,926 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viking were worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viking by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $13,191,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:VIK opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

