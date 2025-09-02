The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.20 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

