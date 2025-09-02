The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.52% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 259,517 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 275,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 314.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.92.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $88,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,509,176.80. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

