The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.34 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $29,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

