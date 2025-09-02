The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.14 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.55% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $10,966,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 883,558 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

LEVI stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.