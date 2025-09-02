The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,323 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $161.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

