Everus Construction Group (ECG) versus The Competition Financial Review

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Everus Construction Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion $143.42 million 24.27 Everus Construction Group Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 24.57

Everus Construction Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. Everus Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everus Construction Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Everus Construction Group Competitors 252 1608 2340 122 2.54

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 35.83% 12.27% Everus Construction Group Competitors -5.87% 72.57% 4.34%

Summary

Everus Construction Group competitors beat Everus Construction Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

