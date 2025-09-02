Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $24.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.7143.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,989,000 after buying an additional 22,044,407 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,372 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $143,533,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

