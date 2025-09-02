Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.72. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.