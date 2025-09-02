The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

