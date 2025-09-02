The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.09 Million Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,182,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,998,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FAST opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

