The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,064,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 875,275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 55.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.