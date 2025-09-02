Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.8%

RCL opened at $363.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.08 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

