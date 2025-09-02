The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.85 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.71% of Hancock Whitney worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

