CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CYBR opened at $453.26 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $254.43 and a 12 month high of $457.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

