AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB Stake Cut by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

