Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.36% of Harmonic worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

