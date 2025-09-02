CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $51,329,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $40,345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,671,000 after buying an additional 526,819 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $14,736,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $2,746,743. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.