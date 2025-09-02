CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

