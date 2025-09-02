Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,787 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $33,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,948,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

