American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $68,097,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $13,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -194.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

