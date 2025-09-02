CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 5,812 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after buying an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 78.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,755,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,192,000 after buying an additional 2,968,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,190,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 483,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,785,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

