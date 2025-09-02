Ieq Capital LLC Sells 42,096 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

