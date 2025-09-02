Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,948 AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $86,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $218.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

