EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Stock Position Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of EPAM opened at $176.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

