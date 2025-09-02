Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

